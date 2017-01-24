NWS in Boise: All-time Record for the Most Snow

Three inches of snow fell at the Boise Airport Monday morning.

With Monday’s snow, Boise has recorded 35 and a half inches of snow so far this season, which sets the all-time record for the most snow so far in the season thru January 23rd.

According to KBOI-2-TV, this is not the snowiest season Boise has ever seen.

In the winter of 1916-1917, the National Weather Service said Boise recorded 50 inches of snow during the season.

However, Boise has until the end of May to match or break that record.