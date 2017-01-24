NWS in Boise: All-time Record for the Most Snow

Posted on

Three inches of snow fell at the Boise Airport Monday morning.

With Monday’s snow, Boise has recorded 35 and a half inches of snow so far this season, which sets the all-time record for the most snow so far in the season thru January 23rd.

According to KBOI-2-TV, this is not the snowiest season Boise has ever seen.

In the winter of 1916-1917, the National Weather Service said Boise recorded 50 inches of snow during the season.

However, Boise has until the end of May to match or break that record.

There is no custom code to display.

Blogs