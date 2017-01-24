New Legislation Proposed to the House Health and Welfare Committee

Legislation was pitched Monday before the House Health and Welfare Committee to streamline the release of patients who have been committed to a health care facility after they have been found mentally competent following treatment.

Under the current statute, the court must be notified 30 days prior to a committed person’s release. The proposed legislation would request that notice be reduced to seven days in advance.

The Idaho Press Truibune explains, when a person is declared mentally competent after treatment, they are currently forced to stay for another 30 days in a facility when it is not needed.

Reducing the notification time will save the state money.

The committee agreed to move the legislation forward for a first read in the House.