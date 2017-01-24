Boise Airport Hosting Open House Wednesday

Nothing is written in stone yet, but Boise is still on the short list of cities being considered as a potential home for a wing of F-35 fighter jets.

The Idaho Statesman reports, some neighbors worry that the F-35s, which are much louder than the A-10s will make life near the airport unbearable.

The Idaho Air National Guard has operated a wing of A-10s over the last 20 years on the same Boise Airport runways where commercial flights take off and land. The F-35’s Could be the potential replacement of the A-10’s.

The Boise Airport is hosting an open house Wednesday to review proposals to reduce the impact of noise on the airport’s neighbors. The open house will be open to the public between 5-6pm and 7-8pm Wednesday in the Boise River Room. The Airport says they will also validate parking for those who wish to attend.