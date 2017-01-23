Man gets sentenced for abusing Nampa child

A man gets 10 years in prison on felony injury to a child charges for abusing a 3 year-old Nampa boy.

Jeffrey Byerly Jr. of Pennsylvania was just sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Canyon County Prosecutors Office for bashing a boys head into a dresser, causing his scalp to detach.

Byerly was arrested in June after investigations revealed he physically abused the child of a woman he was dating, after the boy found his marijuana pipe.

Byerly admitted to swinging the child by his ankles like a pendulum and according to prosecutors the boys head swelled so much that he was unable to open his eyes or see normally for two weeks.

He will have to serve 3 1/2 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.