An Idaho man is charged with a hate crime.

Kelly Schneider of Nampa has been charged with a federal hate crime after he allegedly lured a gay man to a remote location at Lake Lowell and beat him.

KBOI-2-TV reports that Steve Nelson was so badly beaten in April 2016 that he later died from his injuries.

Court documents say that Schneider is also charged in state court with first degree murder, which is punishable by up to life in prison.

The case is now being investigated federally by the FBI.