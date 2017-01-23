Governor Otter To Sign Emergency Declaration for Washington County Today

Gov. Otter told Washington County residents that he will sign an emergency declaration for Washington County first thing Monday morning.

He made the announcement at an emergency meeting with the Weiser City Council Sunday evening.

The state’s Emergency Operation team explained the city’s role in the emergency declaration to dozens of concerned residents Sunday evening.

This is the first time Washington County has declared an emergency in 20 years. The excess snow has prompted another school closure for Weiser School District Monday and Sunday night, city leaders say their resources are stretched too thin.

KBOI-2-TV reports, the declaration comes after a series of roofs collapsed in Weiser and a carport collapsed on a man in his car Sunday morning.

Weiser City Council decided they’ll hire structural engineers to decide which buildings are of greatest priority.

They also plan to hire snow removal companies to help clear priority spots in the city, but that could cost close to $65 thousand.

The emergency declaration will help the city a great deal, but emergency management teams say historically, they’ve had to pay about 15 percent of the costs.

The City of Weiser will host a townhall meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Vendome, according to the Washington County Disaster Services Facebook page.