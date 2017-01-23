Garden City police investigating armed robbery

Garden City police are investigating an armed robbery.

Officers were called out to the Wells Fargo at 3301 W Chinden for an armed robbery yesterday morning, after a white male entered the bank, made threats towards the tellers and demanded money.

Sergeant Dennis with Garden City police says, “he left on foot, the best description we have is – probably early 20’s, 5’7 or so and approximately 145 pounds. He may have had his hair somewhat died red or at least the hair that was visible.”

The man was last seen running south away from the bank.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.