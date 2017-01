Drones are now being programmed to help with agriculture.

Researchers at the Idaho State University have programmed drones to be able to identify potatoes that are infected with a virus.

The Capital Press reports that cameras mounted to the drones have a 90 percent accuracy of finding plants infected with the potato virus Y or PVY.

This technology will eventually enable drones GPS coordinates of sick plants to field workers or direct drones to spray and kill sick plants upon detection.