Boise State men’s basketball steadily kept a double-figure lead and held off a late charge to pick up a 75-65 win at San José State Saturday.

David Wacker scored a career-high 17 points, the second double-figure scoring game of his career. Chandler Hutchison also scored 15 points and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.

Boise State returns home Wednesday, against Nevada.

The Broncos and Wolf Pack are tied atop the Mountain West at 5-2 in league play.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. on 670 KBOI.