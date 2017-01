Jesus Garcia of Nampa, has been charged with second degree murder following the death of Daviel Ruiz-Gomez on Wednesday.

Ruiz-Gomez was one of the victims stabbed over the weekend at China Blue. He was was on life support until Tuesday following the stabbing.

The Idaho Statesman reports, witnesses identified Garcia and Detectives found evidence that two victims were stabbed during the altercation.

Second degree murder and aggravated battery are facing Garcia, who remains in the Ada County Jail.