I-84 in eastern Oregon is now closed WESTBOUND in Ontario at Exit 374 AND EASTBOUND in Boardman at Exit 164 due to severe winter weather conditions.

I-84 also remains closed EASTBOUND AND WESTBOUND between Troutdale at mile post 17 and Hood River at mile post 62 due to ice and hazardous conditions in the Columbia Gorge area.

Expect extended closures.

Travelers are advised to find a safe place to wait until conditions improve and the routes are open.