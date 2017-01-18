Suspect is dead after 15-hour stand off with police

A suspect is dead after a 15-hour stand off with police in Emmett.

Gem County authorities were initially called around 6 p.m. on Tuesday for a domestic dispute and when they got to the home they got a woman from the driveway, who was uninjured, but she claimed there were weapons inside the house.

KBOI-2-TV reports that the man, who has not been identified, went inside the home and locked himself inside and then died from self inflicted wounds after an all night stand off with the police.

The Emmett School District has canceled classes Wednesday due to the police situation and because of today’s storm.