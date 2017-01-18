Random Thoughts of a News and Sports Junkie:

As the snow and ice continues to pile up around the area, I am reminded of how happy I am to have teenage boys that are able to shovel the driveway for me. I even loaned them out to the neighbor for shoveling duty. They did not complain, as I bribe my boys with burgers and fries. Seriously, good trade off because I eat well too.

Snow and Ice removal is a pain, but necessary. I did make some Ice Dam removers with panty hose and water softener pellets. My wife found the idea on facebook, and it worked GREAT. Now hearing about all the flooding some people have had, I’m glad we took the time and trouble to do it. I cleared the snow off my backyard shed too, just incase.

Football is dead to me right now. I’m still pretty bitter about Derek Carr’s late season injury. I’m convinced Oakland beats Houston and rolls into New England with a chance to shock the Patriots. And since the “Tuck Rule” still burns in the back of my mind like the ghost pepper sauce on wings, not many things would taste a sweet as beating the Pats.

Boise State needs to start recruiting Sumo Wrestlers to play on the line. Why am I the only one thinking about this? Coach Harsin would jump at a recruiting trip to Japan, right?

Note to Donald Trump: Every time you tweet to your 20 million followers about how much you hate SNL, I go watch the SNL videos. Every time! I’m pretty sure I’m not alone.

Somebody I know does not believe in Dinosaurs. College educated person. Not kidding.