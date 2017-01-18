Governor Otter Announces Workforce Development Taskforce

Governor Otter announced the creation of a Workforce Development Task Force charged with studying ways to improve Idaho’s funding and delivery of training programs to meet growing employer demand for skilled workers.

The Task Force will include representatives of health care, aerospace, food processing, natural resources, advanced manufacturing, energy, and construction – all fields with a high demand for more qualified employees.

It also will include representatives of education and career-technical training programs and the existing Workforce Development Council.

The effort is part of the Governor’s “K-through-Career” campaign and the statewide goal of 60 percent of Idahoans between the ages of 25 and 34 having a postsecondary degree or technical certification by 2020.

That number now is estimated to be less than 50 percent.