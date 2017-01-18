Boise State Falls To New Mexico 81-70

For the second consecutive game, Boise State rallied in the second half but could not overcome a large first-half deficit.

New Mexico held on for an 81-70 victory Tuesday, at Taco Bell Arena.

It is Boise State’s first home loss of the season and snaps an 11-game home winning streak. New Mexico was also the last visiting team to win at Taco Bell Arena.

Boise State returns to the court Saturday, at San Jose State.

Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. on 670 KBOI and will be streamed on Mountain West Network.