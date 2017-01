There was a chemical explosion at Boise State.

A Boise Fire hazmat team was called to BSU’s science education building around 5:29pm on Wednesday for a chemical exposure incident.

Nitric acid and isopropyl alcohol mixed and caused a small explosion under the hood in the lab.

According to the Boise Fire Department, three students were placed in showers for decontamination and eight others are being evacuated by Ada County EMS.

Crews were on scene handling the clean up.