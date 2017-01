Another Winter Storm is bearing down on the Treasure Valley, and it’s bringing more snow with it.

The National Weather Service reports, we could see six to 10 inches of snow by Thursday afternoon.

A winter storm watch will go into effect tonight.

The Winter Storm Watch indicates Harney County is looking at about an inch of snow, Magic and Treasure Valleys could get six to 10 inches, 10 to 14 inches in Malheur County, and one to 2 feet of snow in the Boise mountains.