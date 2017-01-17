Two Bonner County Sheriff’s Deputies Shot

Two Bonner County sheriff’s deputies were shot Monday in northern Idaho.

The Spokesman-Review reports the deputies are expected to recover following surgery Monday after both being shot three times.

The deputies were shot while trying to arrest a man in Blanchard. The suspect was also shot, but at this time his name and condition are unknown.

The officers names are also being withheld at this time.

Officials say an investigation is currently underway, and we will bring you more as the story is updated.