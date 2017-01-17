A Nampa man is arrested following a hit and run.

Roger Faull was arrested after he hit a person who was trying to free his truck from the snow on Sunday night.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 13000 block of Lake Shore Drive when Benjamin Felty was helping Faull get his truck out of the snow. Faull was aware he hit Felty but drove home anyway.

Faull was found at his home with his truck out front and arrested and booked into the Canyon County jail for leaving the scene of an injury accident.

Felty was taken to St. Al’s in Boise and is in serious condition.