More flu related deaths in Idaho.

There have been seven influenza related deaths across Idaho, with everyone over the age of 50, as it effects the elderly more.

KBOI-2-TV reports that on average Idaho usually has about 23 flu related deaths each year and its currently the peak of flu season.

The best way to protect yourself is the flu vaccine and according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare this years vaccine is a good match to fight this seasons viruses.

The vaccine is also a good way to not only protect yourself but the people around you.