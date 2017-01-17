Governor Otter Executive Order Enacts Recommendations of Cybersecurity Task Force

Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter signed an executive order Monday enacting the recommendations of his Cybersecurity Task Force.

They include appointing a “Director of Information Security” to lead efforts to detect, identify and thwart hacks on the State of Idaho’s computer networks.

The search to fill that position will begin after the Legislature approves funding for the position.

A press release explains, the executive order directs state agencies to implement a system to improve communications and decision making involving cybersecurity by June 30th.

State employees will now be required to take a cyber-security course before being allowed access to state computer systems.