A quarantined potato pest has been found in another field in Eastern Idaho.

A 150-acre field was added to the pale cyst nematode eradication program, bringing the total number of regulated fields to 27.

The Capital Press reports that PCN is a microscopic parasite that can reduce potato yields by 80 percent and it was first discovered in 2006.

The field was already under special regulations and soil samples were being taken because it was known to be associated with an infested field.