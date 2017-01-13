Nampa Police Make Drug Bust

Nampa Police can pat themselves on the back a little, as they made a nice drug bust this week.

Officers made a traffic stop on Wednesday and requested a drug sniffing dog be brought out following a conversation with the driverand his passenger, Mariano Castillo and Dora Zamudio.

The dog alerted officers to the presence of drugs. A search of the vehicle resulted in 4 pounds of methamphetamine, small amounts of heroin, cocaine and over $3,000 in cash.

The Idaho Statesman reports, Castillo was booked into the Canyon County jail for trafficking. Zamudio was booked into the Canyon County jail on multiple charges of drug possession.