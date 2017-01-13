Nampa Man Indicted on Murder and Kidnapping Charges

Following up on a kidnapping and murder story we told you about earlier this week.

Anthony Montwheeler of Nampa is still recovering in a hospital today, but he was indicted by a Malheur County grand jury Thursday.

When Montwheeler is released from the hospital, he would be extradited to Oregon and tried on felony charges of aggravated murder, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree assault.

Montwheeler allegedly abducted and stabbed his ex-wife Annita Harmon, who divorced him in 2015, and then causing a fatal crash near Ontario while running from the police. The crash killed David Bates of Vale and seriously injured the man’s wife who is also still recovering from the crash.

The Idaho Statesman reports, Montwheeler could face life in prison or death if convicted.