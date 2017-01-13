Meridian named the #1 housing market for newest homes

Meridian is named the number one housing market for newest homes.

Over one-third of the homes for sale in Meridian were build in the last three years, that’s the highest share of newer homes on the market in the country.

Meridian Press reports that the national association of realtors put together a top-10 list of where to buy a home build after 2013 and Meridian came first place.

Meridian continues to grow and went from 35,000 people to 90,000 in the last 15 years and outgrew Nampa in 2015 as the second-largest city in Idaho.

One of the reasons for the growth is the open space, central location in the Treasure Valley and the cost of living being competitive and affordable.

