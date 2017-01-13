A Kuna parolee is arrested for sexting a teen

Jeremy Schmitz is charged with felony sexual abuse of a child under 16 after sending explicit photos and trying to meet with a teenage girl for sex.

According to the Meridian Police Chief Schmitz first started talking to the 15-year-old girl on a website meant for buying and selling items and continued texting the girl even after finding out her age.

Schmitz sent sexually explicit text messages and photos before suggesting they meet up to have sex, he attempted to meet the girl but was unsuccessful and was arrested Thursday at his probation and parole office in Kuna.

Schmitz was paroled in 2014 after serving 16 years in jail on a murder charge.

Schmitz was booked into the Ada County Jail and faces up to 25 years in prison.