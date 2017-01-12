Two men are arrest using fraudulent credit cards.

Devin Searcy and Juwaun Gordon were arrested by Boise Police after they received a reports that thousands of dollars worth of gift cards were purchased with suspicious credit cards.

KBOI-2-TV reports that officials investigated the surveillance footage and traced the transactions back to the two men, who were found near the airport in a traffic stop.

The two men came to Boise with the intention of using the fraudulent cards to buy gift cards.

Searcy and Gordon are charged with burglary and fraudulent use of a financial transaction card and booked into the Ada County jail.