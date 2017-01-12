The City of Meridian Sets Up Storm Hotline

The City of Meridian says, they have been inundated with calls, emails and social media messages.

The city has now set up a hotline and email system for all storm related issues.

Meridian residents who are trying to contact the City regarding the storm need to call 208-895-3300, or they can email storm@meridiancity.org.

A daily briefing will be offered when you call the hotline, along with some useful tips.

The city says as ACHD works to clear roads, the City’s current priority is clearing priority storm drains.