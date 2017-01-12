Idaho lawmaker allegedly said female colleagues advance via sexual favors

An Idaho lawmaker has allegedly said that female colleagues advance via sexual favors.

Republican Heather Scott is under fire and now faces a possible formal reprimand from house leadership and her caucus for telling another female lawmaker that women only rise in leadership through sexual favors.

The Idaho Statesman reports that Scott made the remarks to Rep. Judy Boyle in a public outburst at the legislative reorganization meeting on Dec. 1st.

According to witnesses Scott angrily says that women move up in leadership only if they “spread their legs,” after learning that Boyle was appointed to chair of the House Agriculture committee.

Several witnesses confirmed the incident but none would comment publicly about it and Scott told the Statesman “I don’t think you’ve got it right.”