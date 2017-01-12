Ice Jam on Payette River Breaks Free

About 9:30 am on Wednesday — the ice jam on the Payette River weakened and broke free.

The ice jam has moved downstream and is no longer posing a risk of flood to the area. The water level on the Payette River has significantly dropped and the main channel has opened up.

The Snake River is remaining at the same level. There appears to be little movement on the surface of the ice jam; however, the water levels have risen downstream from the ice jam.

At this time the river levels on the Payette River and Snake River are being monitored by officers and deputies.

The Payette County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents who live along the river to monitor its level near their property so that they can take appropriate actions if the river levels continue to rise.