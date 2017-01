The Oregon Department of Human Services has been evacuated and closed until further notice due to structural safety concerns.

A flash alert says heavy snowfall has created structural issues. Operations are suspended today, but it is unknown when operations will start up again.

Residents of Ontario/Malheur County are encouraged to do the following: If reporting a suspected child abuse or elder abuse, please call 911 in an emergency.

Those in need of assistance can call 211 INFO.