Heavy snow threaten floating northern Idaho homes.

The floating homes along Lake Pend Oreille are tilting and sinking as the result of all the heavy snow loads on the rooftops.

The Coeur d’Alene Press reports workers are having to quickly rake the snow off, trying to keep the homes from sinking.

Some homes in the area, that are usually uninhabited in the winter, have sunk 6 inches to a foot into the water already.

And if snow accumulates on one side of the roof more than the other, the homes can completely tip over.