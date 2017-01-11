“Boulder Threat” Prompts Closure on Warm Springs Avenue

Posted on

A “boulder threat” has prompted a closure on Warm Springs Avenue.

Several large rocks broke loose from the Warm Springs Mesa. ACHD says the rocks are falling because of recent rain and thawed ice/soil. The district shut down the road as a precaution.

The area around Warm Springs Mesa, specifically Warm Springs Avenue and Starview Drive, are closed until slopes stabilize and the rock fall-risk diminished.

ACHD says residents in the area are able to use Starcrest Drive and Windsong Drive.

No one is in danger at this time. Please avoid the area.

