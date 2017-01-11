An Idaho lawmaker plans to introduce a controversial new bill.

Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, who just defeated a three-term senator in November says he plans to introduce a bill to classify abortion as murder and charge both the mother and the doctor.

Lewiston Tribune reports that Foreman said he is tired of babies dying and that this bill would be ground breaking, with the only exception to the law being if the mothers life is endangered.

The freshman senator is a retired Air Force officer and a retired Moscow police officer and says his only concern would be “doing the right thing” because he doesn’t care what people think of him.

This is one of 4 bills Foreman plans to introduce, with the other three are regarding taxes, including cutting Idaho’s sales tax from 6 to 5 percent and slicing $250 million dollars a year from the states general fund collection.