Nampa declares state of emergency

The city of Nampa has declared a state of emergency.

Two out of the four snow plows in Nampa are down, due to “non-stop use” and the city therefore has declared a state of emergency to be able to hire contractors.

KBOI-2-TV reports that the declaration is largely an administrative tool that allows the city to bypass the typical long process of being able to hire contractors to help.

Replacement parts for the plows will be shipped to the city at the end of the week, but temporary parts were made by a local machine shop for now.

The declaration will remain until January 19th, unless modified by Nampa City Council.