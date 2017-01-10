An Idaho woman pleads guilty in a firefighters hit-and-run death.

Hollie Winnett of Hollister has plead guilty in connection to a crash that killed Ryan Franklin, in May of 2016.

The Times-News reports that Winnett was originally charged with felony vehicular manslaughter but pleaded guilty to amended charged of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter and a felony of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Franklin was riding a bike when he was struck by Winnett’s Jeep when she fell asleep behind the wheel, she admitted to panicking and then leaving the scene of the crash.

Prosecutors will recommend that Winnett be sentenced to probation and 90 days in jail.