Governor Otter Awards Barbara Morgan The Idaho Medal of Achievement

With NASA, she traveled thru space —- as a teacher, she taught hundreds of elementary school students all about science.

Barbara Morgan is now the first recipient of Idaho’s top civilian honor for service.

After his State of the State address Monday, Gov. Butch Otter awarded Morgan the Idaho Medal of Achievement.

The Idaho Statesman reports, Morgan was an elementary teacher in McCall before joining NASA’s Teacher in Space program. She flew on the Endeavour space shuttle in 2007. She served as distinguished teacher in residence at Boise State University.