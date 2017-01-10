Crash in Preston Kills Two People

Just before 7 p.m. Monday, Idaho State Police investigated a crash on southbound highway 91 in Preston.

Manuel Davila-Martinez of Preston was driving a pickup lost control of his vehicle on the ice and entered into the oncoming lane of travel.

Amanda Baker, also of Preston was driving a Jeep Cherokee in the opposite directionand hit Baker’s vehicle head-on.

Neither Davila-Martinez and his passenger, Gildardo Davila were both killed. Baker and her passengers were all wearing seatbelts, but were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

