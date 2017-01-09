Two people are dead after head on collision in Ontario

Two people are dead after a crash and reported kidnapping in Ontario.

Oregon state Police say officers were called to a convenience store in Ontario for a reported kidnapping and when they arrived the suspect drove off in a dodge pickup on highway 201, with a woman who was held against her will according to police.

KBOI-2-TV reports that the driver of the dodge was driving south, when the truck crossed the center line and collided with an SUV, the driver of that car died at the scene.

The woman, who was reportedly kidnapped was found dead inside the dodge and the driver of that car, who hasn’t been identified, suffered serious injuries and taken to hospital.

Highway 201 was closed in the area for the investigation.