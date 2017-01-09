Suspected Murderer Arraigned, Preliminary Hearing Set

Following up on a story we told you about on Friday.

Adam Bodenbach was arraigned Friday in the killing of a resident of the Park Village Apartments.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office reports – 20 year old Ryan Banks died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The Idaho Statesman reports, Bodenbach was allegedly high on meth when he got into a fight in his apartment with Banks.

A witness to the confrontation said Bodenbach shot Banks from only 5 or 6 feet away with a handgun.

Investigators say they did recover the handgun they believe was used in the shooting from Bodenbach’s apartment, and also found a bullet in Bodenbach’s pocket matching the bullets in that gun.

Bodenbach was arrested for murder, and a preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 20th.