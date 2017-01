There were a number of power outages over the weekend.

Idaho Power says an outage in the McCall area was affecting about 5,500 customers and extending to Brundage Mountain Resort on Sunday afternoon. It occurred around 1 p.m. and affected people in New Meadows, Lake Fork and Donnelly.

Another outage was reported in Emmett and New Plymouth effecting about 2,000 people.

There was no indication what caused the power outages, but Ice is suspected to have brought lines down.