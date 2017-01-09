Monday School Closures

UPDATE 5:38 A.M.
|Ada County
|Boise School District: Closed Today
|Falcon Ridge Public Charter School: Closed Today
|Giraffe Laugh: Delayed 2 hours; Opening at 9 a.m.
|Hall International Academy: Closed Today
|Heritage Middle School: Closed Today; Broken pipes and flooding.
|Kuna School District: Closed Today
|Rolling Hills Public Charter School: Closed Today; Broken pipes and flooding.
|Village Charter School: Closed Today
|West Ada School District: Closed Today
|Blaine County
|Blaine County School District: Closed Today
|Boise County
|Horseshoe Bend School District: Closed Today
|Canyon County
|Caldwell Adventist Elementary: Closed Today
|Gem Prep: Nampa: Closed Today
|Heritage Community Charter School: Closed Today
|Kids Stuff Early Learning Center: Closed Today
|Legacy Charter School: Closed Today
|Liberty Charter School: Closed Today
|Melba School District: Closed Today
|Middleton School District: Closed Today
|Nampa School District: Closed Today
|Parma School District: Closed Today
|Treasure Valley Community College: Closed Today; All TVCC locations: Ontario, Caldwell, Burns and the SRCI Center
|Vallivue School District: Closed Today
|Victory Charter School: Closed Today
|Vision Charter School: Closed Today
|Wilder School District: Closed Today
|Gem County
|Emmett School District: Closed Today
|Malheur County
|Malheur Circuit Court Closure: Jurors need not report
|Nyssa School District: Closed Today
|Ontario School District: Closed Today
|Vale School District: Closed Today
|Owyhee County
|Homedale School District: Closed Today
|Marsing School District: Closed Today
|Payette County
|Fruitland School District: Closed Today; Teacher Work Day canceled.
|New Plymouth School District: Closed Today
|Payette School District: Closed Today
|Valley County
|Cascade School District: Closed Today
|Washington County
|Weiser School District: Closed Today