Monday School Closures

Posted on

UPDATE 5:38 A.M.

 

Ada County
Boise School District: Closed Today
Falcon Ridge Public Charter School: Closed Today
Giraffe Laugh: Delayed 2 hours; Opening at 9 a.m.
Hall International Academy: Closed Today
Heritage Middle School: Closed Today; Broken pipes and flooding.
Kuna School District: Closed Today
Rolling Hills Public Charter School: Closed Today; Broken pipes and flooding.
Village Charter School: Closed Today
West Ada School District: Closed Today
Blaine County
Blaine County School District: Closed Today
Boise County
Horseshoe Bend School District: Closed Today
Canyon County
Caldwell Adventist Elementary: Closed Today
Gem Prep: Nampa: Closed Today
Heritage Community Charter School: Closed Today
Kids Stuff Early Learning Center: Closed Today
Legacy Charter School: Closed Today
Liberty Charter School: Closed Today
Melba School District: Closed Today
Middleton School District: Closed Today
Nampa School District: Closed Today
Parma School District: Closed Today
Treasure Valley Community College: Closed Today; All TVCC locations: Ontario, Caldwell, Burns and the SRCI Center
Vallivue School District: Closed Today
Victory Charter School: Closed Today
Vision Charter School: Closed Today
Wilder School District: Closed Today
Gem County
Emmett School District: Closed Today
Malheur County
Malheur Circuit Court Closure: Jurors need not report
Nyssa School District: Closed Today
Ontario School District: Closed Today
Vale School District: Closed Today
Owyhee County
Homedale School District: Closed Today
Marsing School District: Closed Today
Payette County
Fruitland School District: Closed Today; Teacher Work Day canceled.
New Plymouth School District: Closed Today
Payette School District: Closed Today
Valley County
Cascade School District: Closed Today
Washington County
Weiser School District: Closed Today

