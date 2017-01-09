Caldwell declares state of emergency

The city of Caldwell has now declared a state of emergency due to the recent storms.

The declaration will allow the city to hire additional contractors to help with snow removal and to prepare for any possible flooding.

KBOI-2 TV reports, city crews are working around the clock with road graders and plows addressing major streets and arterials. Contractors are plowing other smaller roads.

You can get more information, and monitor any updates, by going to “cityofcaldwell.com

or Monitor the cities Facebook page.