The man police believe is responsible for the death of a Boise teenager, Sierra Bush, refused to waive extradition from New York to Idaho.

Bruce Marchant will remain in a New York jail for now.

Boise police believe Marchant played a role in the death of the 18 year old woman, who was a student at Boise State.

The Idaho Statesman reports, Sierra went missing in late September, and her naked body was found Oct. 22 in a creek about 30 miles from Idaho City.