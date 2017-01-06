Boise Mayor Dave Bieter Declares State of Emergency in Boise

Boise Mayor Dave Bieter has declared a state of emergency in Boise.

The Mayor wants the city to be ready should we have rain on Sunday and Monday, which could then lead to flooding.

The Idaho Statesman reports an “unprecedented accumulation of snow” spurred Bieter to declare an emergency in Boise at about 1:30 p.m.

The declaration will be in effect for seven days and allows the city to bypass certain procedures required under normal circumstances to help clear snow from roads.

Bieter could also redeclare an emergency next week if the situation warrants it.

The National Weather Service says Boise could see rain on Sunday and possibly more into next week.