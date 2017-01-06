Boise man killed, has been identified

The man who was killed early Friday morning has been identified.

Ryan Banks, of Boise, was pronounced dead at 6:35 a.m. from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Ada County Coroners Office.

Police were called to the scene on the 900 block of Sherwood Ave. Upon arrival they Banks dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

During the investigation Adam Bodenbach was taken into custody and charged with murder. The suspect and the victim are known to each other and preliminary reports are that this incident escalated from a disagreement. The investigation is on-going.