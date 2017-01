A winter storm warning is issued for the weekend

The National Weather Service issued another winter storm warning that will go into effect Friday night through Sunday.

That means more snow Saturday and Sunday, the NWS also expects freezing rain on Sunday night.

KBOI-2-TV reports the sub-zero temperatures combined with winds of 10 to 20 mph will create a dangerously cold wind chill in southern Idaho.

Expect 3 to 6 inches of snow this weekend.