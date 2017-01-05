School closures for January 6th

Posted on

List last updated: January 5th 4:00 p.m.

 

Another Choice Virtual Charter School: Closed Friday

Anser Charter School: Closed Friday

Apple Learning Center: Closed Friday

Beginning Years Child Care: Closed Friday

Boise School District: Closed Friday

Christ Lutheran Preschool: Closed Friday

Cross of Christ Preschool: Closed Friday

Gem Prep: Closed Friday

Greenleaf Friends Academy: Closed Friday

Greenleaf Friends Academy Preschool Daycare: Closed Friday

Falcon Ridge Public Charter School: Closed Friday

Heritage Community Charter School: Closed Friday

Idaho Arts Charter School: Closed Friday

Kids Are Special People Early Learning Center: Closed Friday

Kids Stuff Early Learning Center: Closed Friday

Kuna School District: Closed Friday

Nampa School District: Closed Friday

Rolling Hills Public Charter School: Closed Friday

Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Preschool: Closed Friday

St. Marks Catholic School: Closed Friday

St. Josephs Catholic School: Closed Friday

Treasure Valley Children’s Relief Nursery: Closed Friday

Vallivue School District: Closed Friday

Vision Charter School: Closed Friday

Vista Montessori School: Closed Friday

West Ada School District: Closed Friday

Wesleyan Preschool and Kindergarten: Closed Friday

Zion Lutheran School: Closed Friday

