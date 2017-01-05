ISP: Multiple Crashes, Slide-offs Reported

The Idaho State Police is working multiple crashes and slide-off’s on State Highway 50 from the US30 junction to the State Highway 25 junction due to winter weather.

The Idaho State Police encourages travelers to find alternate routes if possible.

I-84 EB is now open in eastern Oregon. The WB was open around 8:30 p.m. The freeway was closed due to multiple crashes/slide-offs between Ontario and Huntington earlier this afternoon. Blowing snow over icy roads are creating hazardous driving conditions for all travelers and motorists are reminded to plan for slick roadways and extreme winter conditions.

I-84 WB is now open between Ontario (Exit 374) and Pendleton (Exit 216). The route closures were due to multiple crashes/slide-offs between Ontario and Huntington.

OR245 is also now open, but is not a viable detour for freeway traffic. For update conditions check TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941.