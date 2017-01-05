Boise Police Cpl. Kevin Holtry is off to begin rehabilitation

Cpl. Kevin Holtry who was injured in November during a pursuit of a dangerous suspect, is now on his way to a Denver area rehabilitation hospital, after spending several weeks at St. Al’s.

KBOI-2-TV reports that Holtry revealed on Monday that he’s paralyzed from the waist down and also had his left leg amputated from the shooting.

Holtry is being taken to Craig Hospital which specializes in spinal injuries, and rode in an ambulance with a police escort to the Jackson Jet Center.