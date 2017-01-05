Boise Police Cpl. Kevin Holtry is off to begin rehabilitation

Posted on

Boise Police Cpl. Kevin Holtry is off to begin rehabilitation

Cpl. Kevin Holtry who was injured in November during a pursuit of a dangerous suspect, is now on his way to a Denver area rehabilitation hospital, after spending several weeks at St. Al’s.

KBOI-2-TV reports that Holtry revealed on Monday that he’s paralyzed from the waist down and also had his left leg amputated from the shooting.

Holtry is being taken to Craig Hospital which specializes in spinal injuries, and rode in an ambulance with a police escort to the Jackson Jet Center.

There is no custom code to display.

Blogs

The University of Trouble

The University of Trouble

From growing up, I think most of us have known at least one person who simply cannot stay out of trouble

S-H-O-P-P-I-N-G

S-H-O-P-P-I-N-G

There is a grocery chain where I have shopped since I worked for them all through high school